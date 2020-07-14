Harris Faulkner reflects on Bari Weiss resignation from New York Times: 'Diversity helps us win'

Fox News host Harris Faulkner responded Tuesday to New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss’ scathing resignation letter, saying the paper's leaders should feel "embarrassed" after Weiss alleged "constant bullying" by colleagues in what she called an "illiberal" environment.

"We are special here at Fox because we love each other no matter how big our differences are," Faulkner said during "Outnumbered". "And that's what I love about having different pundits and people of all walks of life and politics come on."

"We learn a lot from each other and it proves the point ... diversity helps us win," Faulkner went on. "Diversity is what we should all thirst for -- in terms of diversity of thought, opinion, all sorts of things, right?

"It's not just about culture and skin color and where you were born and all of those things, it has to do with the richness of finding out not who's right, but what's right in our debate. And you need more voices, not fewer."

Weiss published the resignation letter that she sent to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website earlier Tuesday. In it, the 36-year-old claimed Twitter had become the paper's "ultimate editor" and the "paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space."

Weiss claimed some of her now-former colleagues had called her "a Nazi and a racist," and said she had "learned to brush off comments about how I’m 'writing about the Jews again.'" Still others, Weiss claimed, "insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly 'inclusive' one, while others post ax emojis next to my name [on internal Slack channels]."

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall defended the paper during Faulkner's segment, to which the host replied, "I don't know Leslie, you described the New York Times as if it was always neutral. I think you'd be hard-pressed to find people who think it was always neutral.

"I think it has been left-leaning," Faulkner explained. "What maybe it's figured out, as many people in outlets and the media have figured out, [is] you gotta sell some stuff and the way you do that is to reach more people and the way you do that is to invite more of them into the fold.

"The New York Times ought to feel the pressure of this," Faulkner concluded, "and they should be embarrassed by the letter that Bari Weiss felt she needed to write."

