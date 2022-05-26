Expand / Collapse search
As facts come in Texas school shooting, it can be more painful for families: Harold Ford Jr.

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Harold Ford Jr. reflects on the Texas school shooting on 'The Five.'

Harold Ford Jr. reflects on the new developments in Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde on "The Five." 

HAROLD FORD JR.: Of course, we have to, and again, my prayers, as I know that all of ours do go out to these families and to this community, but to build on Jesse's point, we as pedestrians and as parents of students or kids in those schools, we assume that teachers know their job, that police officers and law enforcement know their job. So, it can't be for me... to try to figure out, to sort out who's in charge on the scene. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LOVED ONES OUTSIDE SCHOOL BEGGED POLICE TO GO INSIDE DURING SHOOTING: 'GO IN THERE!' 

I would assume that, that would be the case. I read probably ...one of the more interesting, if not daunting statements of reports I read also, to some of the things you guys were talking about was that they were telling parents that they could not go in and that the police officers were not going in, either. Now, I would probably be dead today, Judge [Jeanine Pirro], if I were on the scene, because they would have had to shoot me or really, really take strong action.  

I'm not that big of a guy, but if my Georgia and Hef were in that school, there's no way whatsoever my mental and emotional and physical makeup would have allowed me not to go in. Now, if you're a police officer, I think a question has to be asked, not of generally police officers, but there: Why wouldn't you have done exactly what you said? It's been 3,448 days since the killing...of the kids at Sandy Hook. 

We've had 900 shootings in schools across the country since then. That's one shooting every four days, more than that over a period of time. There has to be protocols for this, but look, I agree with you. Let's let more of the facts come forward, but as facts do come forward...it can only be even more painful for the families and for the parents in that community.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.