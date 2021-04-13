Former congressman Harold Ford Jr. joins FOX News Media as contributor

Former Tennessee Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. has joined FOX News Media as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Tuesday.

"Harold has been a valuable guest on Fox News and I am pleased that our millions of viewers will continue to benefit from his insights derived from a highly accomplished career in both the business and government sectors," Scott said in a statement.

The former five-term representative will offer insight and commentary across FOX News Media platforms, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. During his time as a lawmaker, Ford championed expanding educational opportunities, including financial literacy and required national service, as well as reforming campaign laws and responsible budgeting.

"I am excited to join the FOX News Media family and am grateful for the network’s commitment to showcasing a diversity of voices and viewpoints. I look forward to sharing my unique perspective directly with the viewers," Ford Jr. said.

Ford Jr., who was known for working across the political aisle, served on the influential House Budget Committee and the House Committee on Financial Services. He is currently vice chairman and executive vice president of PNC Bank’s Corporate and Institutional banking business.

Ford Jr. is also chairman and CEO of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital Corporation and previously spent over a decade in investment banking at both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

Ford is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School and the University of Pennsylvania.