Hannity slams DOJ for possible 'political motives' in predawn raid of Giuliani's home, office

FOX News host Sean Hannity ripped the Department of Justice for its raid on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's home and office over an alleged Foreign Agents Registration Act violation on Monday's "Hannity", claiming the investigation into Trump's former personal attorney may have "political motives."

HANNITY: Last Wednesday at around 6 A.M. Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office were raided by dozens of federal investigators. Now, Mayor Giuliani is apparently under investigation for a potential FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) violation. To give you some reference, most FARA violations involve an American not registering foreign work appropriately with the US federal government. In other words, not filling out the proper paperwork. By the way, most violations are resolved with something called a fine. Not your home raided, predawn raids 6 A.M...

Recently, Mayor Giuliani told Fox News that he never committed a FARA violation and he was shocked because he had offered to discuss all the allegations with the U.S. Attorney's office in New York. But apparently, they never agreed, and instead, they decided for a predawn raid of his office in his home. The only thing that we're missing, like in the case of Roger Stone, CNN cameras weren't tipped off. Wow, what a change of pace. Remember, these were all process crimes. Mayor Giuliani is claiming that the fed's motivations are political. He said, quote, "The only lawyers they raid are lawyers for Donald Trump. I can't think of another lawyer that has been raided other than lawyers for Trump." And the mayor is also accusing the feds of illegally tapping into his privileged messages with his top client. That, of course, being President Trump himself...

Now we're going to continue to ask an obvious and very important question, is Rudy Giuliani's FARA investigation, does it have political motives? And if it does, we all need to have equal justice, application of our laws. And that raises the question about zero experience, Hunter Biden. Is he going to be held accountable for anything? Did he violate any FARA laws in any way? We need an investigation.

