Hannity slams Biden for hypocrisy at the southern border

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped the CDC, NIH and Biden administration over their hypocritical COVID-19 mandates, arguing their concerns and guidance "magically" disappear "when it comes to the southern border."

"We got mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, social distancing, new rules popping up everywhere for we, you, the American people at the request of the Biden administration and their apparent supervisors in the CDC and the NIH. The CDC is now saying even if you're fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID. NIH is advising parents to wear masks inside their own homes. Wow," Hannity said.



"OK, the Delta variant. Yes, it's very serious they tell us. I agree," he added. "But for some reason, their concerns, their mandates magically, completely, utterly disappear when it comes to our southern border. As we speak now, a 25-year record number of illegal immigrants are pouring across that border, most unvaccinated, many infected with COVID-19."

"In fact, 20% of migrant children now testing positive for covid and 18 percent of families. That is double the positive positivity rate in the entire US. But the Biden administration just cannot be bothered to find the real solution."

Hannity also declared that many of Biden's border policies, which he said include not respecting American borders or testing illegal immigrants, are "madness."

"This is madness because it's draconian measures for you, the American people, no testing for people that are breaking our laws, not respecting our sovereignty or our borders," he said. "I guess this is what America-last policies look like."

Hannity went on to contend that the southern border crisis is "the single largest nationwide superspreader event" in history and criticized the Biden administration for not recognizing the situation as a crisis.

"Without a doubt, the border crisis is the single largest nationwide superspreader event in the history of the U.S.," he said.

"But the COVID warriors and the Biden administration are pretending like none of this is happening," he added. "No crisis at all. I don't see any crisis here. Even worse, they're actually encouraging migrants to come by raising the limit on refugees, ending the very successful Trump era stay in Mexico policy, reinstituting the catch and release program under Obama that Donald Trump stopped. Now, it's not even catch and release it's process and release. In fact, at least fifty thousand illegal immigrants have been dispersed all over the U.S. without so much as a court date."