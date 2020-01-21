Sean Hannity: Any GOP senators who side with Dems on impeachment will become part of 'charade'

Sean Hannity said in his Tuesday monologue that moderate Republican senators who waffle and consider allowing Democrats "special treatment" in regard to President Trump's impeachment risk becoming part of the opposition party's "charade."

If the Trump impeachment case was such a "slam-dunk" as claimed, Hannity explained, Democratic impeachment managers like Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Val Demings, D-Fla., shouldn't be able to impose new roles and responsibilities upon the Senate regarding impeachment.

Hannity noted the Constitution delineates that the House shall "have the sole power of impeachment" while the Senate has the power to "try" the aforesaid impeachment.

In that regard, the House should have already formulated an impeachment case against Trump and it is not the Senate's responsibility to finish that work.

"They said it's a slam dunk. Now the House managers, they got their impeachment, they have their trial, everyone is sworn in, dressed up and ready to go. Present your slam dunk case," Hannity challenged Schiff, Jeffries and the others ... They didn't call the witnesses that they now are demanding to be called. They have the sole power to impeach, [but] they think the U.S. Senate now should spend months doing their constitutional job."

"The beady-eyed lunatic you've been watching on your screen all day is perhaps the worst liar in all of politics," the host added of Schiff -- reminding viewers how much of the evidence the lawmaker he claimed to have incriminating Trump has never been presented.

Addressing the American people directly, Hannity challenged them to observe their state's Republican senator or senators and watch how they handle the impeachment trial.

"Some of them [the Republican senators] I would argue are pretty weak and some of them are willing to lend credibility to this unconstitutional role that the House is trying to impose on them because they didn't do their job," he warned.

"If you give the House Democrats, if your representatives allow the House Democrats the special treatment they don't deserve, that's unconstitutional. You are literally a part of what is a charade that will live in perpetuity that is ripping this country apart. You, your representatives, your senators will be adding legitimacy to this unconstitutional corruption."