Hannity: Pelosi 'powerless' to stop Omar and 'The Squad'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now "powerless" to stop the four far-left freshman House Democrats known as "The Squad," Sean Hannity says.

The Fox News host made the claim during his monologue on Thursday night's edition of "Hannity."

"She knows that 'The Squad' is political poison, as radical left as Pelosi is," Hannity said. "Let me reiterate. She's now powerless to stop them."

Meanwhile, Hannity praised President Trump for distancing himself from the controversial "send her back" chant that his supporters at Wednesday's rally in North Carolina directed at one of the Squad members, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"'Love it or leave it' is not a new concept that's been discussed in this country," Hannity said. "There's a big difference between 'Love it [or] leave it,' and send somebody back who is a citizen. The president, well, he was right in that sense -- and I disagree vehemently with Congresswoman Omar."

Hannity said the congresswoman, a naturalized U.S. citizen who came to the U.S. with her family from Somalia when she was a teenager, has made controversial statements in the past. But while the Fox News host defended Omar's role in Congress, he noted that her views scared him and it was his duty to "call them out."

"She is an American citizen duly elected to serve her district," Hannity said. "She belongs in Congress because she's duly elected just as much as any other person. ... Her views are downright scary. We do have a duty to call them out especially since she and three other members of the so-called 'Squad' are now the brain trust of the Democratic Party." (The other Squad members are U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.)

Hannity called Omar "bigoted" and an "anti-Semite," citing her past comments and actions.

"She is an anti-Semite, in my opinion," Hannity said. "No surprise there, constantly using anti-Semitic tropes on Twitter, hangs out with radicals like Linda Sarsour who support Sharia Law. And she once accused Israel of hypnotizing the world. She claimed that lawmakers were being controlled by Jewish money -- 'It's all about the Benjamins.'"