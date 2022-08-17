Hannity outlines what's motivating midterm voters ahead of November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trafalgar Group's chief pollster Robert Cahaly and Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discuss the upcoming midterm elections and what issues voters are most concerned about on Wednesday's "Hannity."

ROBERT CAHALY: I think it's going to be a street fight down to the end, but I don't think anybody should be writing off the Republican candidates just because they're down in the polls. This is very early in an election cycle and we haven't even gotten to Labor Day. And, you know, this is typical Washington, D.C. fodder. Everybody wants to play the parlor games. But what really matters is what happens when we get past Labor Day.

CHARLIE HURT: Here's the other thing that I think that is important to remember is that when you have inflation, where it is right now, you have gas prices where they are right now, you have crime where it is right now, most voters are not thinking about the November election. They're thinking about how they're going to pay to fill their car right now. And so I think a lot, like Robert was saying, there are a lot of people who are undecided. But man, come November and they vote on gas prices, they are throwing Democrats out.

