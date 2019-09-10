Sean Hannity: 'Glaring errors' in CNN's 'BS reporting' on US spy add up to 'an outright lie'

Sean Hannity called out CNN Tuesday over the network's disputed report regarding President Trump and an American spy in Russia.

"Does anyone on Fake News CNN or, let's see, [MSNBC], the conspiracy channel, do they actually care about the truth or anyone anymore?" the "Hannity" host asked during his opening monologue.

"Despite all these glaring errors in this reporting -- this B.S. reporting -- the two networks ... dedicated hours and hours of breathless hysterical coverage once again to what was an outright lie," Hannity said.

The White House and the CIA rebuked CNN Tuesday for its widely challenged report claiming the CIA had pulled a high-level spy out of Russia after President Trump “mishandled” classified material – saying the report was wrong and could put lives at risk.

"CNN's reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Hannity accused CNN and NBC of putting the spy's life and family "in danger."

The Fox News host said the network's motivation for covering the story was its dislike of President Trump.

"Seems like the predicate is what it always is. Hate Trump every second, every minute, every hour of any 24 hour day, every week, every month, every year," Hannity said.

