Sean Hannity: After Mueller hearings, 'witch hunt is dead, gone,' liars on the left 'exposed'

Fox News' Sean Hannity declared the Russia investigation "witch hunt" dead and gone Wednesday night, calling the testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier in the day an "epic embarrassment."

"The witch hunt is dead, gone. It is buried. The real Russia investigation is only beginning now. Today's hearing capped off what will now go down in history as one of the single biggest, most epic embarrassments," the host said in his "Hannity" opening monologue.

TRUMP SAYS MUELLER DID 'HORRIBLE' JOB AT HEARINGS, BUT HAD 'NOTHING TO WORK WITH'

"Today's hearing capped off what will now go down in history as one of the single biggest, most epic embarrassments." — Sean Hannity

He added that the "liars" in the Democratic Party had been "exposed."

"What happened today should shock the conscience of every American," Hannity said. "The liars in the Democratic Party, their cheerleaders and the media mob, they have been exposed yet again. You can never trust these people -- ever."

"What happened today should shock the conscience of every American. The liars in the Democratic Party, their cheerleaders and the media mob, they have been exposed yet again. You can never trust these people -- ever." — Sean Hannity

The host also took aim at the media, saying left-leaning news outlets were "depressed" about Wednesday's hearings.

"Robert Mueller, the golden goose according to them, he was going to swoop in and prove their insane Russian lies, conspiracy theories, once and for all. And that Donald Trump is going to be washed up and impeached and run out of town," Hannity said.

"Matter of fact, I was watching the media today and they were just about bored ... depressed than they were on Election Night 2016."

Hannity called Mueller's performance "ugly" and warned that the U.S. had come close to "unfixable" damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Robert Mueller's testimony ... Well, the only way to put it, it was an unmitigated disaster. It was ugly," Hannity said.

"They used Mueller as their big pawn in what was a disgusting political game. They came up empty but dangerously close to literally creating damage that would probably be unfixable."