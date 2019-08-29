Hannity: 'Self-proclaimed super patriot' James Comey 'a leaker and a liar'

Fox News' Sean Hannity reacted to Thursday's report released by the Justice Department's Inspector General that said former FBI director James Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with President Trump.

"Today was the release of what is only a narrow sliver of information and it's brutal," Hannity said.

"Tonight we do know James Comey is in fact not the super patriot he claims. We know him to be a leaker and a liar."

The report also said investigators “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to members of the media.”

The Fox News host continued to blast Comey.

"And as it turns out America's self-proclaimed super patriot is nothing more than a dirty corrupt former bureaucrat that will be in serious significantly legal jeopardy as this all unfolds," Hannity said.

The primetime host also warned Comey could still face repercussions as soon as the investigation in the origins of the Russia probe is released.

"Another massive investigation which I believe will become the biggest part of all of this abuse of power and corruption, well that surrounds the origins of the Russia witch hunt," Hannity said.

"Now that probe now being conducted by the attorney general and by John Durham is now focused on how James Comey, how John Brennan, James Clapper, others weaponized the powerful tools of intelligence that we entrust to these brave men and women in our intelligence community and how they weaponized them against all things Donald Trump."

