Hannity: 'Irrational psychotic rage' driving Dems' 'dead in the water' impeachment push

The Democrats' push to convict former President Trump in the Senate is dead on arrival, Sean Hannity declared Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 55-45 to end debate on Sen. Rand Paul’s point of order arguing that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that Trump is out of office. Most Republican senators found a post-presidency impeachment to be unconstitutional, but the "irrational psychotic rage" of the left continues to fuel Democrats' effort, the "Hannity" host said.

"This latest Democratic impeachment 'Schiff-show' is now officially dead in the water. It is over," the host asserted. "The Senate trial will be conducted as planned, but the Democrats do not have anywhere close to what would be the two-thirds supermajority that would be needed to convict."

45 REPUBLICANS VOTE AGAINST PROCEEDING WITH SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Hannity said he is confident that "Donald Trump will be acquitted, and what we will witness is yet another colossal waste of time with a predetermined outcome."

The proceedings will move forward, but the impeachment will be exposed as nothing more than "a show trial predicated on [the] irrational psychotic rage of the radical left and the cowardly Democrats in complete fear and panic to stand up to their base," Hannity said.

RUBIO SOUNDS OFF ON TRUMP IMPEACHMENT AFTER SENATE VOTE

"They must appease this lunatic fringe that controls the entire Democratic Party establishment," he went on, before adding plainly, "the U.S. Senate cannot validate this insane snap impeachment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Make no mistake, this trial will now accomplish nothing, it is political theater, frankly, at its worst, it’s Washington at its worst, [and] it is a massive government waste of time and resources."