Hannity: Arrest of left-wing activist in Capitol riot shows need for 'full and transparent investigation'

Fox News host Sean Hannity accused Democrats on Thursday of rushing to judgment and carrying out a "snap impeachment" of President Trump before completing a full investigation into last week's riot on Capitol Hill.

The "Hannity" host was reacting to the arrest of left-wing activist John Sullivan for his alleged participation in the deadly violence

While Sullivan has denied ties to Antifa in recent interviews, his group Insurgence USA had advertised an event called "Kick These Fascists out of DC" to take place around the same time as the pro-Trump rally near the National Mall that preceded the Capitol chaos.

"Now, we have evidence that it was not a spontaneous attack, it was planned," Hannity told viewers. "All the signs were ignored, and that's why you don't have a snap impeachment. [Rep.] Liz Cheney, do you stand by your vote [to impeach]?Mitch McConnell, will you vote with Republicans [to convict]? Are you watching this unfold?"

LEFT-WING ACTIVIST CHARGED IN CAPITOL RIOT

The host argued that the rush to assign blame "is detrimental to the country" and reemphasised the importance of a "full and transparent investigation about what went wrong, not a pointless snap political impeachment that solves nothing."

In light of the new development, Hannity said that any Republican senator that "participates in this insane post-presidency impeachment charade will not be qualified for office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is that simple," he asserted. "Make no mistake, this can't happen over the summer, this can't happen ever again at our Capitol. We deserve answers and we need everybody accountable for any violence and whatever political motivation they have."

But, he continued, "The mob, the media, Democrats rush to judgment and they allowed their Trump rage to guide their every action. Now the country has been let down again."