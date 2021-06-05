Hannity blasts Fauci: More interested in popularity among media friends than following science

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened Friday's edition of "Hannity" blasting Dr. Anthony Fauci for being "more interested in being popular" in the media than he was in the science in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

HANNITY: The story of the week, the deception of Doctor Fauci. Instead of following the science, instead of listening to experts, emails now reveal that Doctor Fauci was more interested in being popular among his liberal friends in the media. From the very outset, on everything: masks, lockdowns, schools, projection models, Fauci's guidance appeared to follow Democratic talking points and not science and not data.

...

We now know that the United States, through Dr. Fauci's NIH, sent large sums of your money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and they did it for years. That is the Chinese lab where COVID-19 likely originated. The lab was apparently conducting highly dangerous gain of function research on coronaviruses, making them more deadly and potent. But Doctor Fauci doesn't see why it's such a big deal that the NIH sent your money to this lab, telling the Financial Times: "Are you really saying that we are implicated because we gave a multibillion-dollar institution $120,000 a year for bat surveillance?"

The answer, Doctor Fauci, is yes. And it’s more than $120,000