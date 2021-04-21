Hannity blasts Biden, other leftists for 'stoking racial hatred for political gain'

Fox News host Sean Hannity accused Democrats and the radical left Wednesday of being "hell-bent on revenge" after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

HANNITY: The radical left, they're not interested in truth or justice. We are one day removed from the Chauvin verdict. A jury of his peers found the former officer guilty on all three charges in the horrific death of George Floyd. Chauvin could now serve up to seventy-five years behind bars. That apparently is not good enough for the left in this country. Now many are hell-bent on some kind of revenge. Last night an officer in Portland, surrounded by rioters, was sucker-punched in the face. During this same demonstration, anarchists smashed windows of a Starbucks, spray-painted anti-police slogans on the walls. Meanwhile last night in Minnesota, protesters were hurling insults at the police and telling them to "get the bleep out."

It's no secret that many on the left, they want to defund, and many want to abolish all police. Now, others seem more interested in demonizing all people that are White people.

Everyone on the left from ... Joe Biden to everyone in between is actively now stoking racial hatred for political gain. That's what "Jim Crow 2.0" was all about with Joe Biden, when it seems the voting law in Georgia is far more accessible than that in Delaware. Delaware has no seventeen days of early voting in person. Georgia does. Both have voter ID, and there are no drop boxes in Delaware. Why didn't Joe [Biden] fix that in fifty years?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE