Hannity: Biden facilities for immigrant minors identical to Trump administration's 'cages'

The Biden administration's solution to an increase in the number of unaccompanied minors at the southern border is no different from the Trump administration's measures that were blasted by the mainstream media, Sean Hannity argued Tuesday.

Biden’s new open-border policy has encouraged a spike in illegal immigration, notably in the number of immigrants under the age of 18 attempting to cross into the U.S.

"That is forcing the Biden administration to open an emergency facility for kids, or as the media mob used to call it under Donald Trump, kids in cages," Hannity said.

The host went on to described the facilities used by the Biden administration as "tiny trailers that look like shipping containers with bars on the windows."

Hannity pointed out that the separation of adults from children at the border began under the Obama administration in 2014, and chain-link fences were always in the picture.

"But the truth? It doesn’t seem to matter to the media mob, to Democrats, to Big Tech companies," he said. "They only seem to care about smearing, slandering, besmirching, attacking Donald Trump every second, minute, hour of every day."

Biden himself condemned family separations in 2018, describing it as "one of the darkest moments in history." But as Hannity pointed out, the administration in which Biden served as vice president inaugurated the policy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied accusations Tuesday that the facilities are plainly the same, telling Fox News’ Peter Doocy "this is not kids being kept in cages."

"Let me make a prediction," Hannity said. "Jen Psaki? She’s going to circle back on this one since the situation at the southern border is only going to get dramatically worse," Hannity said. "That you can take to the bank.

"Biden's open border policies are a green light for migrants, and in the coming weeks and months, mark my words, there will be another huge, massive uptick in illegal immigration."