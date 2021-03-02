Sean Hannity: Democrats 'trying to buy time hoping' Cuomo sex harassment allegations go away

Most Democrats have kept quiet in response to sexual misconduct allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and "Hannity" host Sean Hannity argued Tuesday it’s because they can't use the claims against the GOP.

"Democrats only really care about claims of misconduct ... if they can use the allegation to attack Republicans," he said. "That is sad."

Hannity argued that Democrats and their liberal allies only care about achieving political power and silencing their opposition "at all costs."

"They don’t believe in liberty, they don’t believe in freedom," Hannity said. "They want to squash all political opposition, all opposing voices, all opposing viewpoints."

"They believe we, you, the American people, need to be ruled with an iron fist," he continued. "But of course, they will never hold themselves accountable to the same standards."

In fact, Hannity pointed out, the President of the United States himself has been accused of sexual assault and "hair-smelling." Vice President Kamala Harris, known for her espoused belief of all women who claim to be victims such misconduct, stands at his side and remains silent.

"It took three allegations against Cuomo for the Women’s March to finally issue what was a tepid response," he said. "The truth is, most everyone in the media mob and the Democratic Party is just trying to buy time hoping this all goes away."

"So ... do we have any reason to believe Andrew Cuomo is going anywhere?"