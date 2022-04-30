Hannity: Americans rejecting the far left's agenda as Democrats' midterm hopes dwindle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers Friday that the Democratic Party's midterm hopes are dwindling because of their "destructive" agenda.

SEAN HANNITY: From coast to coast, the destructive Democratic agenda is losing the confidence of so many American voters. Now it's failing at the border, failing inside our schools, failing at the gas pump, pretty much everywhere in between. I can't point to a single successful thing the Democratic Socialists are doing, but they continue to double down on stupid and all this far left lunacy. For example, this week, Biden's suggesting children belong to teachers, not just parents. They all belong to everyone. No, they don't, Joe… They're not someone else's children. I couldn't disagree more.

…

And far left Democrats, they're going all in on open borders, demanding Biden lift Title 42, claiming the policy is racist… Now, of course, all of this insanity is just one of the many reasons Democrats' midterm hopes, they are dwindling. One of the many reasons why Americans are rejecting the far left agenda, but like I always say, never take any election for granted. Republicans need to put in writing their promises and their priorities and deliver and fight to make America great, to put America first to save this country. The conservative agenda. The Trump agenda.