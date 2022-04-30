Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY
Published

Hannity: Americans rejecting the far left's agenda as Democrats' midterm hopes dwindle

The destructive Democratic agenda is losing the confidence of many American voters said Hannity

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity: The Left's radicalism is a disaster for Dems' midterm prospects Video

Hannity: The Left's radicalism is a disaster for Dems' midterm prospects

Sean Hannity addresses progressives pushing President Biden to repeal 'racist' Title 42 border measure and the president saying students belong to teachers while in school.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers Friday that the Democratic Party's midterm hopes are dwindling because of their "destructive" agenda. 

SEAN HANNITY: From coast to coast, the destructive Democratic agenda is losing the confidence of so many American voters. Now it's failing at the border, failing inside our schools, failing at the gas pump, pretty much everywhere in between. I can't point to a single successful thing the Democratic Socialists are doing, but they continue to double down on stupid and all this far left lunacy. For example, this week, Biden's suggesting children belong to teachers, not just parents. They all belong to everyone. No, they don't, Joe… They're not someone else's children. I couldn't disagree more. 

President Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

And far left Democrats, they're going all in on open borders, demanding Biden lift Title 42, claiming the policy is racist… Now, of course, all of this insanity is just one of the many reasons Democrats' midterm hopes, they are dwindling. One of the many reasons why Americans are rejecting the far left agenda, but like I always say, never take any election for granted. Republicans need to put in writing their promises and their priorities and deliver and fight to make America great, to put America first to save this country. The conservative agenda. The Trump agenda. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.