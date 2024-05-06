GWU law professor calls on anti-Israel students to leave 'mommy and daddy' paid dorm rooms, go to Gaza

Melinda Roth, a professor at George Washington University Law School, called out anti-Israel students and protesters for spreading "hate" on campus.

"Instead of hanging out in your nice brand new paid from unknown sources green and white tents, why not send them to those displaced in Gaza who really need them?" Roth asked students in a public Facebook post. "After all, you have dorms and apartments that mommy and daddy are paying for right now."

"You have catered food and an all you can eat snack bar, why not send food to those you claim are starving?" she continued, calling out students for depending on "mommy and daddy" to pay for their apartments and dorm rooms.

GWU is one of many universities across the U.S. that has seen student spaces overtaken by anti-Israel protests, usually in the form of tent encampments. The students have encamped on GWU's University Yard, one of the school's few green spaces on an urban campus that is nestled in Northwest D.C.

"Since you are skipping classes (if you are actually a student), why not go volunteer to help in Gaza?" Roth asked. "Many American Jews have gone to help in Israel on farms and kibbutzes to provide missing labor as so many Israelis have been called up to military service. If you really want to help, why don't you go where you really could make a difference for the people you profess to be supporting?"

The professor also told students that they are "supporting rape, as your signs ‘resistance by any means necessary’ state."

"You are supporting gender inequality and lack of any LGBTQ rights," she wrote. "You are supporting a named terrorist organization. Your call for an intifada revolution is a call for more innocent lives to be lost."

"You call each other comrades," Roth said. "I spent a lot of time in eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. I can promise you that most people in the world prefer capitalism over communism."

"You are not on the right side of history like you think you will be. No one with hate in their heart ever is," Roth added.

GWU President Ellen Granberg issued a statement condemning the protests on Sunday.

"I fully support and encourage our community to speak out and engage in controversial and critical dialogues on these crucial issues—as long as they occur within the limits of our university's policies and the District's laws," she wrote. "However, what is currently happening at GW is not a peaceful protest protected by the First Amendment or our university’s policies. The demonstration, like many around the country, has grown into what can only be classified as an illegal and potentially dangerous occupation of GW property."

Prof. Roth told Fox News Digital in a statement that she does not speak for the law school or GWU at large.

"Personally, it is scary for me to see the father of this country and namesake of GW dressed like a terrorist," Prof. Roth said, responding to the defacing of the George Washington statue on GWU's campus.

"I support free speech, I support the right to protest (peacefully) but I do not support students and others violating multiple rules of the University including destruction of property," she wrote.

GWU did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.