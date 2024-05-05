'Saturday Night Live' targets Columbia University protests from perspective of parents in cold open

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at the student anti-Israel protests on Saturday, specifically from the perspective of parents who have kids attending Columbia University, during the cold open.

Kenan Thompson played the father of a Columbia student and began by praising young people standing up for what they believe in during a mock interview. However, when asked about his daughter specifically, Thompson said she "better have her butt in class."

"Let me find out she in one of those damn tents, instead of the dorm room that I pay for," he said, before the interviewer questioned his initial statement about supporting the students.

"I am in favor of y'alls kids protesting. My kids know better," Thompson said. Asked what he thought of the group of protesters that took over Hamilton Hall, an academic building on Columbia's campus, he said, "that's good for y'alls kids, but they ain't mine."

Thompson said Columbia had the "nerve" to charge $68,000 per year in tuition.

"I’m out here busting my hump to pay all that tuition," Thompson said. "I do it all. Uber all day. Uber Eats all night. Cut grass on the weekends, sell Gucci wallets out of my truck. I bounty hunt whenever possible. All of that just so she can say she got a degree in African American studies. It’s like, little girl, you’ve been Black your whole life. You know what it is."

Thompson revealed exactly what he planned to do when his daughter graduated, and insisted that the university would hold a graduation, even if he had to do it himself. Several universities have weighed canceling their graduation ceremonies as anti-Israel protests have taken over campuses.

"You can take that to the bank. This girl started her college during COVID," he said. "Had me out here paying $68,000 for tuition, and she is at my house taking classes on Zoom, learning about the applied history of the BET Awards. If she don’t walk — Columbia is going to be on the news for something else!"

Police cleared Columbia's Hamilton Hall on Tuesday after protesters took it over on Monday.

The encampment on campus was also cleared of agitators - only their tents remained when the raid was over.

Students protesting the Israel-Hamas war have descended on college campuses over the last few weeks in an effort to get their universities to divest from companies linked to Israel.

