Guy Benson says Trump would make a 'disastrous mistake' by firing Fauci

Fox News Radio host Guy Benson told “Outnumbered Overtime” Monday that the Trump administration would be making a "disastrous mistake" by removing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease head Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The "Guy Benson Show" host said that while President Trump and Dr. Fauci appear to be on the “same page" about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, there remains an "irresponsible" "fringe of people" who want Fauci dismissed.

“I think that would be really a terrible idea for the country,” said Benson, who added, "even if you disagree with what he has done or you think we’ve gone too far, to fire this man who is an imminent expert, I think, would be a disastrous mistake."

The White House hit back Monday at rumblings in the media about whether Trump might be preparing to oust Fauci, calling the speculation "ridiculous" and issuing an on-record show of support for the man who is the face of the administration's coronavirus response.

Speculation of a frayed relationship reached a fever pitch when Trump retweeted a message that included the hashtag "#FireFauci," but the administration said that the reaction to the post missed the point.

Trump's message was an attempt to respond to a media "falsehood" about the coronavirus response rather than a shot at Fauci.

