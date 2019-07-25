Gutfeld on Mueller fallout: Trump presidency 'a succession of terrible Christmas mornings for the media'

With former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Wednesday being generally panned, co-host Greg Gutlfed took time on "The Five" to analyze the fallout and the reaction Mueller's testimony garnered from the media.

"The Trump presidency has been nothing but a succession of terrible Christmas mornings for the media every week. The night before, it happens once a week the night before they're expecting that pony under the Christmas tree they get a bag of hair, a bag of smelly hair," Gutfeld said Thursday.

"They expected Mueller that bring that case to life and he euthanized it."

Gutfeld blamed the Democrats' emotions for Wednesday's Mueller debacle.

MSNBC'S RACHEL MADDOW DEFENDS MUELLER HEARINGS, SAYS IT WAS A 'REMARKABLE DAY'

"Why does this keep happening? It's the disconnect created by the Democrats emotional bias."

Fox Business' Kennedy also weighed in asking why Democrats didn't investigate and determine Mueller would not execute the perceptions they hoped to bring to the Russia investigative report.

"My question for Democrats is, why don't they do a little bit more investigating? Because they're considering themselves and investigatory body," Kennedy said.

"Why don't you figure out who has the best answers and who has the best defense the more report and who can frame it in such a way that it will do the most political damage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy panned the Democrats' role in Wednesday's hearings.

"These are supposed to be serious legislators and they really whiffed on this one," Kennedy said.