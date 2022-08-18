Gutfeld takes on Democrats reverting to calling Republicans 'evil,' 'dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GREG GUTFELD: This goes back to 2015, and now you know why so many hoaxes and illegalities were condoned and even encouraged by intel experts. You can start by Russian collusion all the way to burying the laptop. If you believe "X" is worse than Hitler, or x is worse than ISIS why wouldn’t you break the rules? Why wouldn’t you rig the election? I said that after January 6th. I said if you’ve been living in an atmosphere where people are saying you are evil and wrong, what do you expect? So here’s the thing. You begin with the journalist who says that Trump supporters, Republican Party, [are] the worst thing he's ever seen, worse than all these terrorists. If that is true, if he actually believes that, why won’t you join Antifa?

FREQUENT CNN COLUMNIST: I ‘LITERALLY’ VIEW TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS ‘NO DIFFERENT’ THAN BIN LADEN SUPPORTERS

Why won’t you take them out? My sense is that they really don’t believe that and this just hot-take rhetoric that they’ve somehow have possessed them and their Trump derangement hanging out on social media. Zach Weissmueller I think it’s "Reason" magazine, had the perfect question for Hayden. If you really believe Trump, Trump supporters are worse than the people you targeted with lethal drones, then what do you recommend here? You have to do something worse. Maybe they should carpet bomb NASCAR.

Maybe they won’t do that because you are a coward, or maybe you really just don’t believe it. Again it’s probably just a hot take.

