Gutfeld blasts 'embarrassment' Schiff for comparing Trump coronavirus response to Ukraine phone call

Greg Gutfeld said on "The Five" Monday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should not be "inserting himself" into the coronavirus story after he put America at risk by pressing forward with the impeachment case against President Trump and distracting lawmakers, the public and the media from the growing coronavirus crisis.

"Remember, he launched this horrible impeachment nightmare-adventure that tied up the government and the media," Gutfeld said, "and we asked ourselves on 'The Five,' what damn story was being missed when this was happening? It was the coronavirus," Gutfeld continued.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

"Nobody showed up [for a coronavirus hearing] because they were getting their questions ready for the damn hearing on impeachment," Gutfeld went on. "So we are going to actually allow the ringleader that put our country in jeopardy, that almost ruined our economy because he was chasing his whale of an impeachment? You've got to be out of your mind."

Over the weekend, Schiff told MSNBC that Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic was "a profound and disturbing echo" of the conduct that led to the president's impeachment.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"The strongest echo of what we were talking about during the trial was when he [Trump] was earlier talking about how he didn't want to return the calls from governors, he didn't want his vice president to return calls from governors that weren't saying nice things about him," Schiff said.

Earlier this month, Schiff introduced a bill to establish a bipartisan commission that would assess the federal government's response to the pandemic.

"We have got to take the keys away from Adam Schiff," Gutfeld. "He is an embarrassment."