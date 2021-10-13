Gutfeld: Biden's 'metamorphosis into Jimmy Carter is almost complete' amid inflation, supply chain chaos

President Biden is continuing to politically transform into one of his Democratic predecessors who also presided over years of stagflation, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday on "The Five." Gutfeld remarked on how Biden's "metamorphosis into Jimmy Carter is almost complete."

Carter presided over a "malaise" in the late 1970s, which was compounded by gas shortage, inflation, economic turmoil, and the Iran hostage crisis. Biden spoke on Wednesday about the supply chain issues at America's ports, the "Gutfeld!" host added that it is only the latest crisis for this president.

"[It] comes amid a slew of bad headlines showing Joe’s metamorphosis into Jimmy Carter is almost complete," Gutfeld said.

"Americans are quitting jobs at a record pace – 4.3 million in August -- inflation surging more than expected in September with consumers paying 5.4 percent more for goods compared to last year. And the White House is warning shoppers their stockings are going to look empty."

Gutfeld added that White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed the White House "is not the Postal Service" despite the USPS being a federal agency.

CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe asked if the administration could guarantee that Americans will have their Christmas packages on time, given the current situation.

"We are not the Postal Service or UPS or FedEx. We cannot guarantee," Psaki responded. "What we can do is use every lever at the federal government disposal to reduce delays, to ensure that we are addressing bottlenecks in the system, including ports and the need for them to be open longer hours so that goods can arrive."

"The federal government that’s in charge of the postal service saying earlier that they aren’t actually the postal service," Gutfeld said, remarking that the messaging from the Biden White House is that problems are now "up to us (the American people)" to solve.

Later, cohost Dana Perino reported that another news network equated the current inflation to a "two percent pay cut" for working Americans.

"So you can pay more but that means that people are also paying more at the grocery store [and] at the pump," she said.

Gas prices this week rose to the highest nationally in California – at $4.45 per gallon-- Hawaii – at $4.16 – and Nevada at $3.88, while the states on the East Coast with the highest prices are along the Interstate 78 corridor, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, according to AAA.