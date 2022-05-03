Expand / Collapse search
Gutfeld: AOC complains about student loans but owns a French bulldog and Tesla

'The Five' slams AOC's take on student loans

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
‘The Five’ discusses AOC’s comments on canceling student loans and Americans who have already paid off their debt.

The co-hosts of "The Five" on Tuesday dove into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments on student loan forgiveness and what demographic will actually benefit from canceling student debt.

GREG GUTFELD: I pay for everything, I get nothing. Nothing! No, I love how she explains it. They're not meant for you. Right. But then you have to ask, "Okay, then what is this debt forgiveness? Who is it meant for? And when you look at the data, it's upper white, middle class, liberal women. This ain't welfare, right? These are well-to-do people. It's a bribe for Democrats on the backs of plumbers, truckers, and everyone else who actually does a real job. Unlike me, AOC is the symbol of the entitled sponge. She complains about student loans, but she owns a Tesla, and worse, she owns a French bulldog. Thanks to Kat Timpf, I know everything about French bulldogs.

