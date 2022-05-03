Gutfeld: AOC complains about student loans but owns a French bulldog and Tesla

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of "The Five" on Tuesday dove into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments on student loan forgiveness and what demographic will actually benefit from canceling student debt.

GREG GUTFELD: I pay for everything, I get nothing. Nothing! No, I love how she explains it. They're not meant for you. Right. But then you have to ask, "Okay, then what is this debt forgiveness? Who is it meant for? And when you look at the data, it's upper white, middle class, liberal women. This ain't welfare, right? These are well-to-do people. It's a bribe for Democrats on the backs of plumbers, truckers, and everyone else who actually does a real job. Unlike me, AOC is the symbol of the entitled sponge. She complains about student loans, but she owns a Tesla, and worse, she owns a French bulldog. Thanks to Kat Timpf, I know everything about French bulldogs.

