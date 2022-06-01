Expand / Collapse search
House Judiciary Committee to hold talks discussing gun reform package

The Senate returns from its Memorial Day recess on June 6.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Bipartisan group of senators talking about gun reform: Hasnie Video

Bipartisan group of senators talking about gun reform: Hasnie

Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie has the latest on a bill that would raise the minimum purchase age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie gave "Special Report" on Tuesday the latest updates on potential new gun control legislation after a group of bipartisan senators continued negotiations over Zoom on their Memorial Day recess. 

AISHAH HASNIE: The House Judiciary Committee will meet Thursday to mark up a sweeping gun reform package. Democrats are calling the "protecting our kids act." 

It includes raising the minimum purchase age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. And banning new sales of high capacity ammunition magazines. Republicans are already rebuking it. 

BIDEN DEMANDS GUN CONTROL FOLLOWING UVALDE, TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

Ranking member Jim Jordan exclusively tells Fox this package is, quote: a hodgepodge of bills that is an infringement on people’s Second Amendment rights. And, Bret, Senator Cornyn of Texas, who is leading negotiations for Republicans just released a statement a little bit ago about that Zoom meeting with other senators this afternoon. And in it he writes that he had a, quote: very constructive conversation with senators Murphy, Sinema and Tillis and that their staff members have now been instructed to continue working together on those details and he hopes to be able to talk about those details very soon. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.