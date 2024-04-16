Grieving mother of fentanyl victim calls for Mayorkas' impeachment: 'My daughter was murdered'

An Arizona mother grieving her 26-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death insisted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is to blame as she linked southern border policies to the drug crisis devastating families across the nation.

"[Mayorkas] gets paid $200,000 tax dollars a year to kill our children, and one of those children was mine," Josephine Dunn said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"My child did not overdose…. my child was poisoned by one-half of one Percocet tablet that was counterfeit. It was made in Mexico with products from China that poisoned my daughter. She did not overdose… she was murdered by products made in Mexico, brought into this country, that were welcomed in by Mayorkas and this administration."

FENTANYL OVERDOSES BECOME NO. 1 CAUSE OF DEATH AMONG US ADULTS, AGES 18-45: ‘A NATIONAL EMERGENCY’

Ashley's Dunn's fentanyl poisoning is one of many that have come into the spotlight under Mayorkas' tenure, as families grieving the loss of loved ones similarly call for tightened border restrictions to prevent more heartbreak.

At the same time, news swirls of migrants overwhelming major U.S. cities and others committing crimes, as seen in Athens, Georgia, in the case of slain college nursing student Laken Riley.

"He insists on allowing that border to be open. He has not completed his job as the head of Homeland Security. He was installed on February 2, 2021, and fentanyl is pouring across our border," Dunn said.

'PAWN STARS' PERSONALITY RICK HARRISON SAYS SON ADAM DIED FROM FENTANYL OVERDOSE, BLAMES BORDER CRISIS

"If he had done his job, fentanyl would not have crossed into this country as it has over these last three years in his position."

Her words come as House Republicans are slated to deliver Mayorkas impeachment articles to the Senate on Capitol Hill over his handling of the ongoing border crisis tarnishing the Biden administration's image.

Dunn previously testified at a House Homeland Security hearing titled "Voices for the Victims: The Heartbreaking Reality of the Mayorkas Border Crisis," where, after being invited by Republicans, she shared her experiences and engaged in a tense exchange with New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, who suggested she was being "used" by GOP members.

"Every time I close my eyes, I see all of the tubes. When it's quiet, I hear all the machines that were keeping her alive. In my humble opinion, Mr. Mayorkas' border policy is partially responsible for my daughter's death," Dunn said at the time.