Jarrett: Impeachment move will blow up in faces of Dems and media like an 'exploding cigar'

The impeachment push from House Democrats is likely to "blow up in the faces of Democrats and the media like an exploding cigar," Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett predicted on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

Jarrett, who has authored an upcoming book called "Witch Hunt," asked why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not wait 24 hours before her "impeachment gesture."

He noted that the director of national intelligence is set to testify Thursday before Congress on the whistleblower complaint stemming from President Trump pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his potential opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.

"We know from his lawyer's letter that the whistleblower isn't a whistleblower because the complaint, under the law, isn't recognized as a whistleblower complaint. You can't whistle-blow on the president. The law is very clear, you can only blow the whistle on someone in the intelligence community," said Jarrett, adding that the president is not a member of the intelligence community.

Meantime, a senior White House official told Fox News late Tuesday that the administration will release a document showing the intelligence community inspector general found the whistleblower had “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate” of the president.

The official did not identify the name of the rival candidate.

Separately, a senior administration official told Fox News the White House has been working as quickly as it can to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint involving President Trump's conversations with the leader of Ukraine, as long as it's legally possible.

The news came just hours after Pelosi initiated a formal impeachment inquiry by alleging that the administration was hiding the complaint. Other top Democrats had previously said such an inquiry was already underway.

Jarrett said the "AOC crowd" – referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her liberal supporters –"forced [Pelosi's] hand" in moving toward an impeachment inquiry.

"I think this is all going to blow up negatively for Joe Biden," said Jarrett, accusing the media of ignoring the story behind Biden, his son's business dealings and Biden's demands for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

