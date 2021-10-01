Greg Steube tells 'Fox & Friends' his favorite part about home run blast in Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., appeared on "Fox & Friends" Friday to talk about his long home run at the Congressional Baseball Game, which came as President Biden visited with Republicans in the team's dugout.

"Well, all the glory goes to God. That’s why I was pointing my finger up. I just like the fact that I did it while the entire stadium and everybody in my own dugout was paying attention to President Biden because he was in the Republican dugout at the time," Steube recalled.

"Not a single person was watching the field until they heard that hit. I distracted everybody from looking at Biden to looking at the field and suddenly all the members of the Republicans came out to greet me on the plate and Biden was standing by himself in our dugout. I thought that was great," he added.

During the game, Steube pitched five innings and threw 120 pitches.

Steube played baseball in high school and had opportunities to play in college. He was the first member in more than 40 years to blast a home run over the fence in the game.

"If any major league team wants to reach out, I’m available for some talks," he joked.

As Biden greeted Steube’s GOP teammates in the home dugout at Nationals Park amid ongoing drama over the fate of two massive spending bills on Capitol Hill, the second-term lawmaker turned on the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning from Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) and sent it deep to left field.

As the ball hit off a railing in front of the first row of the stands and ricocheted back onto the field, Steube broke into a Kirk Gibson-style slow trot around the bases. He was congratulated by Democratic fielders he encountered before being mobbed by his red-clad teammates as he crossed the plate.

Steube is the first lawmaker to clear the fence at Nationals Park since the game was moved there in 2008. Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) is believed to have been the first lawmaker to hit an out-of-the-park home run in the game, doing so in 1979 at Alexandria, Va. In 1997, Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) clanged a home run off the foul pole at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Md.

Steube said Republicans are "serious" about baseball, starting daily 6 a.m. practices in May ahead of the game.

The New York Post contributed to this report.