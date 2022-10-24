Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld: 'Nothing gets done' to tackle crime crisis

Gutfeld says he would forgive Democrats if they take action on crime

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'The Five' panelists discuss Democratic leaders beginning to shift their rhetoric and actions on crime as November's midterms approach.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld urged both sides of the political aisle to enact tangible solutions to spiking crime in New York and nationwide Monday on ‘The Five.’

GREG GUTFELD: The strangest and worst thing about this, and we keep talking about this, is that nothing gets done. Even though everybody agrees it's horrible, nothing gets done. So on one side, we'll say, "It's the Dems' fault, liberal mayors." On the other side they'll say, "But it's Republican governors in those states."

And then there's no second act. Right? It's like, okay. Well, I'm happy to never blame another Democrat. I will never blame another Democrat if they would just join an act. Fire Alvin Bragg, right? 

Get rid of no cash bail. I will forgive them for dragging their feet over this and waiting for politics, political consequences. Just do it. 

