Greg Gutfeld says feuding Democrats are like the Donner Party: 'They're eating themselves alive'

Greg Gutfeld took on last week's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, mocking the candidates and highlighting the absurdity that took place between the people who are hoping to take on President Trump in November.

"It feels like a stupid person just exploded all over me. You know how libs always whine about voter suppression? What about voter depression?" the host said on "The Greg Gutfeld Show." "If I were a Dem looking at that bunch of fools, I wouldn't find a polling station. I'd find the nearest bridge and I'd jump."

CBS News' South Carolina debate was described as chaotic with the candidates speaking over each other and attacking one another.

Gutfeld joked that at least eventual South Carolina primary winner Joe Biden had a better performance before welcoming commentary from Fox News' Tim Shillue portraying a goofy Biden talking about the state as his "firewall."

"Look, I never said South Carolina was going to be my firewall. You didn't hear me, right? I said 'Wonderwall.' That's right," Shillue's Biden said before citing lyrics from the band Oasis' 1995 song titled 'Wonderwall.' "Maybe you're gonna be the one that saves me. After all, you're my firewall. That's what I said. And by a band called Oasis, the band. They're like the Beatles. But with talent."

Gutfeld compared the Democratic candidates to athletes not taking the Olympics seriously.

"It's crazy. The Dems had four years to come up with someone to oust the 'Orange Demon' and they squandered it all, chasing phantoms like collusion and impeachment," Gutfeld said. "They're like the world's dumbest Olympic athlete. He knows the event is in four years. But instead of getting in shape, he retreats to a basement where he spent the entire time eating 'Funyuns' and popping Quaaludes and watching tentacle porn."

"It's no longer, 'We're all in this together,' but, 'It's me versus you.' Race versus race. Gender versus gender," Gutfeld said. "That's not the Democratic Party. It's the Donner Party. No wonder they're eating themselves alive."