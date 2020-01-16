Greg Gutfeld blasts Democrats for 'phony pomp and circumstance' surrounding impeachment

Greg Gutfeld criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats Thursday for their "phony pomp and circumstance" surrounding the Senate impeachment trial scheduled for next week.

"The constant scenes of people walking as if this is an achievement that they can walk into an open space without collapsing," Gutfeld said on "The Five." "But one thing I notice is that these people aren't working right and we're fine, which means that all of these politicians that are walking around creating this phony pomp and circumstance are totally unnecessary to the smooth running of a country."

"All you really need is Trump. Trump's on his own, getting stuff done," Gutfeld said. "You have all these other idiots wandering around trying to look serious."

WHO ARE THE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS? MEET PELOSI'S HAND-PICKED PROSECUTORS

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" host ripped Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for their actions and criticized "TV witnesses" like Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"These clowns like Nadler and Schiff, they aren't in control. So when they start talking about witnesses, no witnesses, they want you to believe that the TV witnesses, the people that are on 'Maddow' are actually hearing witnesses," Gutfeld said. "No, those are TV witnesses. Those are for the ratings to get the people to watch the shows. But they're not real witnesses, so they won't be there."

Co-host Jesse Watters compared Parnas to disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and warned viewers: "Don't trust a word he said."