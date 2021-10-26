Greg Abbott fires back at UN after criticism of Texas carbon emissions: 'Pound Sand'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sounded off on the United Nations for saying his state needs to be less dependent on oil and gas, telling the global organization's leaders to "Pound Sand."

In his tweet, Abbott blamed "premature over-reliance on renewable energy" for the surging fuel costs around the world and noted that middle-class families face the biggest impact from those rising costs.

This back-and-forth comes as backlogs in the supply chain near a "crisis" level, a problem only exacerbated by high fuel prices.

Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, said the United Nations likely took aim at the United States because it creates about 11 percent of global emissions. That number, Bradbury noted, is currently falling.

She agreed with the U.N. that there is a need for renewable energy to help combat climate change but called for a "realistic" approach, given that rising energy costs are affecting the entire world.

"One-third of Americans struggle to pay their energy bills, and around the world, there are 2 billion people that live without access to reliable energy," Bradbury said on "Fox & Friends."

"We will never solve climate change if we are not also realistic about the world's growing demand for affordable and reliable energy."

She noted that the demand for oil and gas will continue to grow in coming decades.

Texas, however, has also been ranked first in the United States in producing wind power.

"There is a place in the world energy mix for wind, solar, renewables for all of the above. But I think there's a real cautionary tale to be told as we look around the world," Bradbury said.

"What you see in certain states in the U.S., in the U.K., in the E.U. is spiking prices and energy reliability because of this premature over-reliance on renewables," she said, referencing Governor Abbott’s tweet.

Bradbury also credited an increase in demand as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic for rising gas prices, and noted that the Biden administration can take a number of actions to improve the situation.

She explained that supporting domestic production and investing in infrastructure can impact overall energy prices.

"We can also oppose policies that raise taxes and fees on America’s oil and gas producers," she said.