Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden executive order making illegal border crossings 'worse': 'Gaslighting' Americans

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott insists that President Biden's executive order to combat the border crisis is making illegal crossings "worse."

The White House announced executive action last week to crack down on crossings once they reach a certain limit, with the move coming just months ahead of the November election.

The order will temporarily suspend the entry of non-citizens once the number of average border encounters exceeds 2,500 a day over seven days, Fox News Digital previously reported. That order will stay in effect until 14 days after there has been a seven-day average of fewer than 1,500 encounters along the border.

"As long as the Biden administration refuses to provide any type of enforcement, any type of blockage of people crossing illegally, all that this new Biden policy is going to do is to actually attract and invite even more people to cross the border illegally," he told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

"There's no slowing down of people crossing the border. In fact, it's just accelerating. This is gaslighting our fellow Americans. When Biden gets up and says, ‘This is going to stop people from coming across the border,’ when he says, 'It's going to secure the border,' in fact, it is making illegal border crossings worse," he continued.

JEN PSAKI ADMITS BIDEN'S BORDER EXECUTIVE ORDER MEANT TO ADDRESS ‘POLITICAL VULNERABILITY’ AHEAD OF ELECTION

Those critical of the president insist the move is purely political and is an attempt to address some vehement criticism of his record on border issues.

Others, including Abbott, argue the order entices even more non-citizens to cross into the United States.

BIDEN ORDER TO BLOCK MOST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHEN CROSSINGS SURGE, AS ELECTION NEARS

"He's not doing anything to actually secure the border — in fact, it's the opposite, because he's actually authorizing more people to cross the border illegally," he told Bartiromo.

"When you get to that 2,500 number of people crossing the border a day that he says he will allow, but only then stop the asylum process — when he stops the asylum process, there's nothing that Biden is doing that actually is preventing anybody else from crossing the border. There's no type of enforcement mechanism in place," he added.

‘IT IS INSULTING': BIDEN BORDER ORDER TAKES HEAT FROM DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

President Biden has taken heat from Republicans since the early days of his administration when he rolled back Trump-era border protections that many speculate have encouraged a massive surge of crossings in years since.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under the current administration, there have been more than 7 million migrant crossings, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.