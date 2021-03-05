Glenn Greenwald rips MSNBC's Joy Reid over 'bats--t crazy' claim about Sen. Ron Johnson

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid on Friday for a "conspiratorial derangement" claim that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is essentially a Russian agent.

Reid said Thursday that Johnson is from Wisconsin "by way of Moscow," in an apparent attempt at humor that Greenwald didn’t find particularly amusing. Johnson has come under fire for questioning the official accounts of the Captiol riot on Jan. 6.

"This – ‘Ron Johnson, Senator from Wisconsin, by way of Moscow’ -- is as bats--t crazy and as much conspiratorial derangement as anything from QAnon, and far more damaging since it's mainstream, but because it's on a corporate outlet, it doesn't count," Greenwald tweeted.

"If you're a liberal media figure, it's a lot easier and less challenging to mock some random, obscure Q-Anon internet troll than a popular liberal host on a major cable outlet for conspiracy derangement, so that's the choice they make even though this is far more impactful," Greenwald continued in a follow-up message.

"So hilarious how Joy Reid mocks Ron Johnson for being a ‘conspiracy Senator’ and literally in the next breath says he comes ‘by way of Moscow’ and neither she nor a single one of her listeners will ever understand the irony," he wrote. "That's the liberal sector of the media writ large."

MSNBC has been a one-stop shop for Russia-related conspiracy theories over the past five years. In August, anchor Nicolle Wallace asked if Johnson and the Kremlin were "in cahoots" because they both wanted to "denigrate" Joe Biden.

On the last full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Reid continued to push the theory that he entered the White House by the graces of Vladimir Putin. Rachel Maddow also once questioned whether former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was a Putin plant.

Reid is no stranger to controversy.

She infamously claimed in 2018 that her pre-fame blog was hacked by time travelers who planted homophobic and anti-Semitic slurs. In a humiliating episode for MSNBC, she was eventually forced to apologize but maintained she didn’t remember writing the offending posts.

Earlier this week, Reid tweeted that conservatives would all love to "openly say the n-word" and felt oppressed because they couldn't be "openly racist."

"I'll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in 'the good old days.' To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this 'freedom,'" Reid tweeted.

Reid also this week said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the Senate's lone Black Republican, was present at a GOP press conference opposing the Democrats' proposed minimum wage hike to present the "patina of diversity."

On a network known for its left-wing bent, Reid stands out with her vitriolic attacks against conservatives, and as she showed with Scott, is willing to give them a racial tinge. In November, she called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence," a clear reference to the "Uncle Tom" slur for Blacks viewed as too deferential to Whites.

Despite her multiple controversies, Reid helped lead MSNBC's political coverage in 2020 and was promoted last year to a nightly primetime slot.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.