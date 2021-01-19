MSNBC's Joy Reid revives Russia conspiracy theory, argues Trump was 'servile' to Moscow

MSNBC host Joy Reid revived the Russia collusion narrative on the eve of President Trump's departure from the White House Tuesday, insisting that no president has been more "servile" to a foreign nation than he was to Russia.

"To be clear, we've had 45 American presidencies, some good, some great, some terrible," Reid said while closing her show on Tuesday evening. "But we've never had a president quite like Donald J. Trump."

The "ReidOut" host suggested that Trump will be remembered as the worst president in American history, elevating the likes of Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson as well as Richard Nixon.

"No American president ... was elected with the help of a foreign power. None of them, let alone a hostile foreign power like Russia," Reid continued. "And none of them have been as servile to a foreign government than Trump has been to the Kremlin and to Vladimir Putin personally."

CLINTON, PELOSI BLASTED BY LEFT FOR CONTINUING TO PUSH 'RUSSIAGATE': THEY'VE NEVER GOING TO GIVE UP'

Reid isn't the only high-profile liberal to revive the "Russiagate" conspiracy theory this week. On Monday, Hillary Clinton suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on her podcast that Russia was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"I hope, historically, we will find out who he's beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see if he was talking to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the day the insurgents invaded our Capitol," Clinton said.

The former secretary of state then asked Pelosi if she agreed with setting up a "9/11-type commission" to investigate "everything" that happened.

"I do," Pelosi quickly responded, before reiterating her belief that "all roads lead to Putin" when it comes to President Trump.

"I don't know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world," the speaker said. "And these people, unbeknownst to them, are Putin puppets."