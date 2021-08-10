Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Green Fraud' author: Goal of UN climate change report is to 'scare everyone'

Marc Morano slams 'political lobbying arm' pretending to be science panel

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Goal of ‘political’ UN report on climate change is to ‘scare everyone’: ‘Green Fraud’ author Video

Goal of ‘political’ UN report on climate change is to ‘scare everyone’: ‘Green Fraud’ author

Marc Morano says that the panel’s goal is to spur climate action and even impact the way people vote

"Green Fraud" author Marc Morano joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the UN's new report sounding the alarm on climate change and calling it a "code red for humanity."

UN ISSUES NEW REPORT ON CLIMATE CHANGE: 5 THINGS TO KNOW

MARC MORANO: This is what the U.N. does every three to five years and it’s essentially—you don’t have to trust the science. They’re asking you to trust institutions and this is a political lobbying arm of the United Nations that pretends to be a science panel. They were started in 1988. Their goal is to scare everyone to convince you into "climate action." Al Gore has said these reports are "torqued up." How else do you get the attention of policymakers? One of the lead authors on this report actually says he hopes it impacts the way people vote. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

‘Green Fraud’ author slams UN climate group as a ‘political lobbying arm’ that pretends to be a science panel Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.