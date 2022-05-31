Green Beret veteran: This Memorial Day was extremely hard after Afghanistan withdrawal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Beret veteran Scott Mann joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to emphasize the need to recognize Afghanistan veterans and their efforts for our nation and how the botched withdrawal in August 2021 affected these veterans and their families.

MEMORIAL DAY: HORSE THERAPY HELPS VETERANS HEAL FROM THE INVISIBLE WOUNDS OF WAR

SCOTT MANN: Well over a dozen friends that I lost. I know that war went on for 20 years. And it seems like we've just turned the page on that war. That was something with this Memorial Day that was really hard for a lot of our Gold Star families who lost people and a lot of our veterans who lost. It just feels like we just turned the page on that botched withdrawal, and then we just shut the door on it. And there are so 800,000 veterans plus their families right now that are just feeling what was what was it for? What was it all about? Asking themselves really hard questions. And I think right now, we've really got to focus as a nation on helping our veterans and our military families and our Gold Stars recognize that what they did was extremely valuable and extremely needed. And to tell those stories.

WATCH AINSLEY EARHARDT'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: