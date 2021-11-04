Graham: GOP upsets on election night tell Dems 'they'll get their a-- beat' if they support 'socialist' bill

Following a good election night for Republicans, Sen. Lindsey Graham, S.C., told Fox News that Democrats should be hesitant of supporting President Biden's "Build Back Better" socioeconomic spending package, which he referred to as "socialist."

"There are two voices in Nancy Pelosi’s ear: One is The Squad saying ‘you better pass this bill and this socialist agenda for America or we will turn on you.’ The other voice is the people from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minneapolis and Buffalo, saying we have had enough of this big government liberalism," Graham said.

The South Carolina senator highlighted several Republican upsets and elections where the far-left was rebuked. Most notably, he pointed to Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin winning Virginia's governorship alongside fellow Republicans Lt. Gov-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans made a clean sweep of statewide judicial offices on the ballot – most notably with Harrisburg Judge Kevin Brobson being elected to a ten-year term on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The win allows the GOP to retain its two-seat minority on the 7-member bench upon the age-mandated retirement of Justice Thomas Saylor. Judges Megan Sullivan, Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton also won their statewide bids in the Commonwealth.

Graham also mentioned a New Jersey race that sent shockwaves through the state. Edward Durr, a truck driver from Gloucester, unseated New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney. Sweeney was considered New Jersey's second-most powerful Democrat and was in office for more than two decades.

Graham told "The Story" that despite the messages sent by voters on Tuesday night, Pelosi is likely more concerned with the demands of "The Squad" nonetheless.

"These are purple and blue states. It’s not like South Carolina is telling you to take a pass and slow down. It’s people in blue areas saying we have had enough of this spending, spending, spending and expanding the government. We are worried about inflation and this socialist spending bill they may vote on tonight pours gasoline on inflation," he said. "Any Democrat who claims to be a moderate if you vote for the socialist spending package, you will get your ass beat and you deserve it."

Graham also responded to a comment from House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richie Neal, D-Mass., who said critics that claim that the public doesn't know what's in the "Build Back Better" legislation was "disingenuous".

"A magnifying glass was put on it," Neal claimed.

"That's not true," Graham said. "It doesn't have a Congressional Budget Office score. The Wharton School of Finance, not exactly a right-wing institution, claims that the bill is not $1.75 trillion, but almost $4 trillion."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham said the American people have "said no" to such enormous spending and criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for claiming Democrats suffered losses due to "super moderated campaign[s] that do not excite, speak to, or energize a progressive base."

"Her candidate for mayor in Buffalo, New York – an avowed socialist – got beat by a write-in candidate. [Sweeney] got beat by a guy who spent $153. She thinks the problem is they are not liberal enough. If you listen to her and march to her tune, you will have a wipe out like you have never seen before," Graham said. "Here’s the really sad news. If you do what AOC wants the Democratic Party to do, you will hurt the economy and put a lot of people out of work and create inflation."