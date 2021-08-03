Elise Stefanik on 'America Reports': Biden must call for Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "America Reports" after the New York Attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, violating state and federal laws. The New York congresswoman called on President Biden to call for Cuomo's resignation and prosecution.

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT REPORT: FLOOD OF DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS CALL FOR NY GOVERNOR TO LEAVE OFFICE

REP. STEFANIK: They need to publicly call for the resignation and Joe Biden said he should be prosecuted, and he should be. The U.S. Department of Justice said there were federal crimes committed. This is not something to distract and protect which is what the administration, unfortunately, has chosen to do when it comes to the nursing home scandal. This is crystal clear examples of being unfit for office, impeachable offenses, multiple crimes committed.

My expectation is the White House when Jen Psaki gets up on that podium, she better call for governor Cuomo's resignation and impeachment and prosecution, because that's what the president of the United States said months ago on record. And now we know because the very in-depth work that the New York attorney general conducted.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW