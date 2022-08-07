Gov. Abbott accused of ‘brutality,’ ‘human trafficking’ by columnist for busing illegal immigrants to NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah ripped Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas., for busing illegal immigrants to New York City, which led Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to join in on the bashing of the red state on Twitter over the weekend.

On Friday, Obeidallah tweeted out a report that Abbott planned to start sending illegal immigrants to New York City as well as Washington D.C. in protest of the Biden administration’s inability to handle the border crisis.

"More of GOP's brutality on display: ‘Texas GOP governor sends migrants to New York City,’" Obeidallah tweeted.

He pushed the tweet again on Saturday with a comment reading, "Need to re up this bc it’s triggered the crap out of MAGA. Every time I trigger a Trumper an angel gets their wings. I made a legion of angels."

Rubin responded to the tweet on Saturday joking that Abbott’s announcement could be a good thing since the illegal immigrants would now be sent to "the greatest city in the world."

"I dunno. Sending people to arguably the greatest city in the world where they'll get work and be welcomed seems good. God forbid they should have to live in Texas - with gun violence, a flaky grid, forced birth, etc," Rubin commented.

Obeidallah tweeted back, appearing to take her comment seriously.

"We both know that’s not the issue. It’s using human beings as political props. It’s vile. But in nyc the volunteers met the bus to help the people abbot [sic] was human trafficking," Obeidallah replied.

Rubin clarified, "I know. I'm slamming Texas."

"Well done!" he tweeted.

Obeidallah’s original tweet received mockery for inadvertently insulting New York City and suggesting a sanctuary city cannot take illegal immigrants.

"Read the poem on the Statue of Liberty, Dean," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller tweeted in response.

Actor Travis Wester wrote, "Please explain how sending migrants to a ‘sanctuary city’ is in any way ‘brutal’."

Conservative Twitter user Noam Blum joked, "I mean I'm not a fan of NYC, but ‘brutality’ seems a bit excessive."

Both Obeidallah and Rubin’s tweets followed the mainstream media’s determination to blame Gov. Abbott for New York City and Washington D.C. struggling to handle an influx of illegal immigrants. While outlets and reporters have attacked Abbott for moving migrants, few have blamed President Biden for failing to enforce closed border policies to stop record level crossings.

In the past, Rubin has frequently defended Biden’s immigration policies despite occasionally being contradicted by her own paper.