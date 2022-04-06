Expand / Collapse search
GOP Leader McCarthy promises 'commitment to America' to boost Republicans in midterms

The party will demand investigations into Biden's biggest blunders, McCarthy told Hannity

By Yael Halon | Fox News
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said the GOP would focus on a "commitment to America" as the midterm elections draw closer.

McCarthy told "Hannity" that the party will demand investigations into Biden's biggest blunders, including the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the Hunter Biden scandal, the origins of the COVID virus and the distribution of subsequent funds throughout the pandemic.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addresses reporters outside the White House after his Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ___ Joe Biden:  AP Newsroom

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLL IN THE RACE FOR CONGRESS SHOWS

"Not only will we do those investigations, we have already started. We have put the letters out to maintain that information," he said.

McCarthy said Republicans will also examine why the IRS has been releasing taxpayers audits, telling Hannity that "the IRS is being used to go after Americans."

"We are going to have a commitment to America, to join with us," he said. "We are going to make America energy independent. We are going to secure our border. We’ve got a parents' bill of rights. We are going to hold Big Tech accountable. That they can’t be kicking people off platforms because they disagree within this woke world. 

Republicans plan to demand investigations into the biggest blunders of the Biden presidency. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

"We are going to curb the ability for inflation, this runaway spending. And we are going to make America stronger again around the world. This is just the start," he said. 

"We will have this rolled out to the American public. You will see our policies. But we also have to hold this administration accountable," McCarthy added. "We call it a commitment to America."

