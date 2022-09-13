GOP lawmaker says Biden is the 'best thing that ever happened' to Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said President Biden has enacted "disastrous energy policies" in the name of climate change Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. JIM BANKS: Yeah, Joe Biden's the best thing that ever happened to Putin and Russia, and we're seeing that play out in realtime, and if Russia ends up winning in Ukraine, there are two people that Putin should thank: Greta Thunberg and Joe Biden because of the disastrous energy policies that they've enacted in the United States in the name of climate change and the Green New Deal.

Remember that Joe Biden is selling out America’s foreign policy to China in the interest of climate change. Remember that Donald Trump was buying oil at $25 a barrel for the energy preserves, and now you have Biden — it's going to be $80 a barrel that he's going to spend to replenish it and the taxpayers are the ones who are on the hook for it.

