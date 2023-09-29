'Oh, my God!' Hot mic catches surprised reaction during Buttigieg interview on 'The View'

An awkward moment was caught on a hot mic as "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday.

As the United States government creeps toward a potential shutdown, co-hosts of "The View" spoke with Buttigieg about the political divide that caused it in the first place.

Hostin lamented that former President Donald Trump "seems to be the presumptive Republican nominee," and juxtaposed that with how she and her co-hosts have "spoken a lot on this show about the list of successes that President Biden and Vice President Harris have had so far during this administration."

She went on to claim that despite what she calls the "successes" of Biden and Harris as political leaders, "that information, that messaging, it doesn’t seem to be resonating with the country."

But something occurred behind the scenes that took someone mic'd up by surprise when she asked Buttigieg, "What would you list as the administration’s accomplishments, or at the very least, why hasn’t this administration been able to find that bridge with more voters and the GOP?"

Immediately after Hostin finished her question and the camera went to Buttigieg, a woman could be heard muttering "Oh, my God," under her breath, but audible to viewers.

Buttigieg answered Hostin’s question without reacting to the exclamation by suggesting the "biggest accomplishment" is the "infrastructure legislation, which, by the way, is bipartisan." He added, "The president even in this very, very divided Washington, the president led a process where Republicans, some of them, worked with Democrats to get a historic infrastructure package done."

Hostin has a history of supporting the Biden-Harris administration. However, earlier this month, she warned the president he would "lose the Black vote," including hers, if he replaced Harris on the 2024 Democratic ticket.

The identity of the person behind the hot mic moment remains unknown. ABC declined to comment.