Texas Democrat roasted for claiming Biden only guilty of loving Hunter 'unconditionally'

A Democratic congresswoman faced a wave of mockery online after she claimed that she would "hope and pray" that her parents love her half as much as President Biden loves his son Hunter.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas., condemned Republicans for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, claiming that she "can't seem to find the crime" that Biden has committed. "I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward, and honestly I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child."

She went on to declare that "Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people's work, which means keeping this government open so that people don't go hungry in the streets of the United States."

Many commentators were distracted by Crockett’s rhetorical style, such as commentator and writer Ryan James Girdusky who said she embarrassed younger people.

"Gen Z: We're going to try our hand at being the most insufferable generation," the writer joked. "Millennials: Hold my drink."

"Stop electing dumb people to Congress," radio host Rob O’Donnell implored American voters.

Media personality Matt Murphy referred to her contribution in the hearing as a "clown show."

"They’re not sending their best," radio host Michael Berry wrote.

"What did I just watch," the Redheaded Libertarian account representing Josie Glabach asked.

"Why is Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Louis Vuitton pin bigger than her Member of Congress pin?" Steve Guest asked.

Other commentators questioned Crockett’s concept of love if it means enabling alleged criminality and self-destructive behavior.

"Continually forcing your addict son into high-pressure situations to illegally make money for your family on the back of your foreign policy in corrupt countries seems an odd way for a father to express ‘unconditional love,'" commentator Jeff Carlson wrote.

"Hunter Biden could physically hand a gold bar that he got from a foreign billionaire to his Dad and Democrats would still insist that Joe Biden is nothing more than a ‘loving father," Texas Youth Summit founder Christian Collins wrote.

"Soooooo, if I just love my child, I can swindle American taxpayers and commit crimes? Got it," radio host Mike Sperrazza joked.

"Folks, if your dad doesn't hop onto your business calls with foreign oligarchs to say hi..." reporter Zaid Jilani quipped.

"I didn’t realize that a parent can commit crimes with their child and be absolved of accountability because they love their child," columnist and author Matt Margolis wrote.

Chicks On the Right writer Natalie Argyle argued that the American right and left have different parenting priorities.

"To Leftists like this, ‘loving your child’ includes facilitating & taking advantage of their sex/drug addiction for gain or helping them chop off their genitals & destroy their body," she wrote. "Rather misguided, if you ask me."

"Why doesn't she know how much her parents love her?" Media Research Center associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro joked.

