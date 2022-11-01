GMA interviews second Herschel Walker accuser a week out from election, features alleged photos and recordings

Only a week out from election day, "Good Morning America" aired an exclusive interview with the second woman who claimed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into having an abortion.

The woman, who ABC referred to as "Jane Doe" throughout the interview to protect her identity, claimed she’s "protected [Walker] and wanted this to remain private for obvious reasons."

Though after seeing the Senate candidate call the first allegation against him lies, Doe told GMA she couldn’t keep silent anymore.

Jane Doe spoke to ABC News reporter Juju Chang for the GMA exclusive interview, which aired Tuesday.

Chang introduced the segment, saying, "when he called the allegations lies, the second accuser says that’s when she decided to sit down with us and share her story."

When asked about why she is showing her face and speaking about it now, Doe said, "When I saw the first woman come forward a few weeks ago, he immediately called her a liar and said, ‘I never signed anything with the letter H,’ and I knew I had many cards from him where he signed the letter H."

She added, "And so I believed then that she was telling the truth."

Doe provided ABC with cards and letters she claimed to have received from Walker years ago. Chang described some of them as having been signed with "a flourish, that H." Doe also showed the outlet a photo she allegedly took of Walker while he was asleep.

Chang reported, "They had met, she says, in the late 80s, when he was married to his first wife, and, she says, had an affair that lasted six years."

Doe told GMA, "We saw each other several times a week, usually in the mornings, um and we saw each other before games, home games, away games, that kind of thing." Doe also provided hotel receipts of their meetings and a recorded voicemail from Walker she allegedly received after he went to the 1992 Olympic games.

The report detailed how, though Doe was on birth control, she became pregnant with Walker’s child in 1993. Describing how he coerced her into having an abortion, she said, "He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child and he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him, that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe."

"That’s very menacing," Chang remarked. Doe agreed, adding, "And I felt threatened, and I thought I had no choice."

Chang reported that though Doe backed out of her first trip to an abortion clinic, "But Walker, she says, talked her into going back with him."

Doe said, "He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic, and I went in alone and he waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure." Doe told GMA that Walker had her pay for the procedure in cash, so there would be no record of the event.

After the abortion, Doe said Walker "distanced himself from me almost immediately." She mentioned that he would sometimes reach out over the years.

GMA also featured a photo of Walker meeting Doe at a conference in 2019, taken by a friend. The friend remarked that Walker and Doe greeted each other like "they had known each other for years and years and years.

Doe’s lawyer, Gloria Allred closed out the interview stating, "Herschel Walker looked the American people in the eye after she spoke out last week, and said it was a lie, both women are liars. And she’s now looking the American people in the eye and she’s telling her truth."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Walker campaign team for comment on the interview, though has yet to receive a response.