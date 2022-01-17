Newt Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': Americans see a system that’s failing after Biden's first year

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Americans are seeing a system failing under the Biden administration, specifically with the supply chain crisis and rising inflation.

NEWT GINGRICH: Gallup just reported that Biden entered the year with the Democrats having a 9-point advantage in party identity and ended the year with the Republicans having a 5-point advantage in party identity. Party identity is a very hard thing to shift. They shifted it 14 points if you add the two together. 14 points in one year in reaction to the Biden presidency.

And I think part of it is reality … you have 101 ships still sitting off Long Beach, California. You have a logistic supply chain mess. You have the former head of Walmart saying his stores look like the Soviet era in Russia. They can’t put anything on the shelves. I think people look at all of this and they feel it every time they fill up their car. And they see a system that’s failing. And they don’t see any evidence that the Biden team realizes that.

