Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Newt Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': Americans see a system that’s failing after Biden's first year

Gingrich highlights 14-point polling shift toward Republicans since Biden took office

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gingrich: Americans see a system that’s failing under Biden Video

Gingrich: Americans see a system that’s failing under Biden

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on President Biden plummeting in polls amid supply chain crisis, rising inflation.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Americans are seeing a system failing under the Biden administration, specifically with the supply chain crisis and rising inflation. 

NEWT GINGRICH: Gallup just reported that Biden entered the year with the Democrats having a 9-point advantage in party identity and ended the year with the Republicans having a 5-point advantage in party identity. Party identity is a very hard thing to shift. They shifted it 14 points if you add the two together. 14 points in one year in reaction to the Biden presidency. 

And I think part of it is reality … you have 101 ships still sitting off Long Beach, California. You have a logistic supply chain mess. You have the former head of Walmart saying his stores look like the Soviet era in Russia. They can’t put anything on the shelves. I think people look at all of this and they feel it every time they fill up their car. And they see a system that’s failing. And they don’t see any evidence that the Biden team realizes that.

WATCH RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Newt Gingrich: The Democrats are absolutely fixed on their radical wing Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.