Gingrich shreds Biden's 'Cripple America Faster' bill, says it won't pass

Gingrich said there is no evidence Sinema and Manchin will agree to pass the bill

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gingrich torches Biden's 'Cripple America Faster' bill Video

Gingrich torches Biden's 'Cripple America Faster' bill

Former House speaker weighs in on the president's spending bill on 'America's Newsroom.'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined ‘America’s Newsroom’ to weigh in on President Biden's "Build Back Better" spending plan. 

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, I mean, first of all, it probably ought to be called "Cripple America Faster" as a bill, and I think it’s not going to pass. You know, the president could sit down there and live a delusional experience, but the fact is if [Kyrsten] Sinema will not agree—Senator Sinema of Arizona will not agree—and if Senator Manchin of West Virginia will not agree, they can’t even get to 50 votes. There is no evidence they are going to agree. 

By the way, the size [of the] bill they would agree to will drive the left-wing of the Democratic Party crazy in the House and would never pass the House. So, I think they’re now — they would be much better off to say, "We did our best. We can’t get it done. Let’s move on and do something else." If they just say stuck at this for another two or three months, I think they would end up looking very weak and frankly pretty incompetent. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

