Gingrich on Stacey Abrams, Canadian truckers: People are realizing it’s all baloney

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that people all over the world are now realizing that the COVID mandates were all "baloney" on the heels of recent headlines, including news that Former Rep. Stacey Abrams did not sport a mask in a group photo with school children.

NEWT GINGRICH: It’s finally hit people: this stuff is all baloney. It’s all about a power struggle and nothing to do with public health and has nothing to do with concern about you as a person. It’s all the same thing with Stacey Abrams and the kids in the classroom. All of those kids are being coerced into wearing a mask which they don’t need to be doing. Meanwhile, as a powerful politician, she is sitting there with no mask because, after all, how could she get a good picture if she is in a mask?

